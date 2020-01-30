After firing incident near Jamia in Delhi, Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:30 IST

Home minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi police Commissioner after an armed man, who is reported to be a minor, fired at protesters demonstrating against the amended citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia University in the city. Shah said that the culprit will not be spared.

The gun-wielding man opened fire leaving one student injured in the incident.

“I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident(in Jamia area) and instructed them to take strict action. The central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.