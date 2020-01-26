e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / After woman IPS officer alleges harassment, Manipur requests for state force at checkposts

After woman IPS officer alleges harassment, Manipur requests for state force at checkposts

Assam Rifles had in a statement refuted the IPS officer’s allegation terming it “baseless, fabricated, false and malicious.”

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 10:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The decision was taken in a meeting of the Manipur cabinet chaired by the chief minister on Friday evening following allegations of harassment by a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the Manipur cabinet chaired by the chief minister on Friday evening following allegations of harassment by a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.(File Photo/Representative Image)
         

The Manipur cabinet has decided to request the Centre to use state police at the check posts on the Imphal-Moreh highway, chief minister N Biren Singh said on Saturday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by the chief minister on Friday evening following allegations of harassment by a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

The officer had alleged that she and her escort party were detained, harassed and assaulted by a rifleman of D-Company of 12 Assam Rifles on January 19 at the Khudengthabi check-post on the Imphal-Moreh highway in Tengnoupal district.

They were returning after duty from the border town of Moreh, 110km south of Imphal.

“Our decision was to urge the Centre so that the state police can replace the particular check posts only on the Imphal-Moreh route,” says Chief Minister Biren.

“Many complaints from various quarters including domestic and foreign visitors have come up because of frequent checking. That is the reason we’ve to change the situation.”

Assam Rifles had in a statement refuted the IPS officer’s allegation terming it “baseless, fabricated, false and malicious.”

Moreh police station had already registered a case based on a complaint by the IPS officer, who is serving as the sub-divisional police officer at the Yairipok police station in Thoubal district.

The Manipur chapter of Indian administrative Service (IAS) association and others extended solidarity to the IPS officer.

The Naga Women’s Union condemned the incident in a press release on Saturday and appealed for immediate and suitable measures to prevent escalation of all forms of discrimination against women and to ensure security to women and innocent citizens.

Conveying “grave and severe” concern over the incident, the Kerala Tamil Nadu chapters of the IPS Association in their separate statements also extended solidarity to the IPS officer in Manipur.

Expressing “shock and concern over the undesirable incident,” the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association of Manipur urged authorities to take up the matter at the appropriate level and ensure that no such incidents recur with any government officials serving the people under various departments.

Earlier, the Manipur chapter of IPS officers’ association had said that it expected the paramilitary to cooperate with the police investigation into the incident.

tags
top news
Live: President unfurls flag, national anthem plays amid 21-gun salute
Live: President unfurls flag, national anthem plays amid 21-gun salute
5 suspected blasts in Assam on Republic Day, no casualties
5 suspected blasts in Assam on Republic Day, no casualties
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
Jammu and Kashmir police find China link in grenade attacks on forces
Jammu and Kashmir police find China link in grenade attacks on forces
British era .303 rifles to be decommissioned today, cops say end of an era
British era .303 rifles to be decommissioned today, cops say end of an era
China’s coronavirus death toll shoots up to 56, nearly 2000 cases reported
China’s coronavirus death toll shoots up to 56, nearly 2000 cases reported
Republic at 70: How the framers gave India a strong Centre
Republic at 70: How the framers gave India a strong Centre
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news