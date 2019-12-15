e-paper
Police, students clash at Aligarh Muslim University over violence at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia

Students alleged that they were lathi-charged by the police as they moved out to conduct a chakka jam.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police fired tear gas shells at protesters outside the Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them, news agency ANI reported.
Clashes broke out between students and police personnel at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday over violence at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university.

The police fired tear gas shells at protesters outside the Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them, news agency ANI reported. Water cannons were also used by the police to quell the protests.

A few students were detained after police personnel entered the Aligarh Muslim University campus. Students alleged that they were lathi-charged by the police as they moved out to conduct a chakka jam over the violence at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university.

The Aligarh Muslim University is shut for the winter break till January 5 after vacations were extended by a week, spokesperson of AMU, Shafey Kidwai said. The university will now reopen on January 6. All examinations have been postponed at the varsity.

Additional security forces have been called in to control the situation. DIG Dr Preetinder Singh led the police action at the university. The Rapid Action Force has also been deployed as police entered the AMU campus. A few policemen have also been injured in the clashes.

According to reports, internet services have been suspended on the campus of the Aligarh Muslim University till Monday morning.

Deputy proctor Naved Khan was injured when he tried to stop AMU students from leaving the campus.

