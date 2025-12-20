Search
After Karnataka, Telangana to introduce legislation against hate speech, says CM Revanth Reddy

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 20, 2025 09:13 pm IST

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that the state government will introduce a bill against hate speech.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state would bring a bill against hate speech. (PTI)

"We will soon bring legislation in the Assembly on hate speech," the Telangana CM said while speaking at Christmas celebrations organised by the state government in Hyderabad, according to PTI news agency.

The Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka brought the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, which was cleared by the cabinet on December 4 and passed in the house on December 18. The bill has a provision for a fine up to 1 lakh and a jail term up to seven years.

