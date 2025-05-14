After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army launches ‘Operation Keller’. What is it?

Amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor against terrorism backed by Pakistan, the Indian Army on Tuesday launched yet another military action against terrorists called Operation Keller. Operation Keller was announced at around 12:50 pm on Tuesday.(X/@adgpi)

Under Operation Keller, the Indian Army killed three “hardcore terrorists” during heavy exchange of fire in the Shoekal Keller area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The operation was launched based on the specific intelligence of a Rashtriya Rifles Unit about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shoekal Keller and is currently underway, the Indian Army said.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “OPERATION KELLER On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists.”

Top LeT terrorist killed

Among the three terrorists killed in Operation Keller, one was a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Shahid Kuttay, PTI reported, citing officials.

According to a senior police official, all three terrorists killed were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, out of whom, he identified two as Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi, the report added. However, the identity of the third terrorist is not yet known.

Kuttay had joined the terror ranks in 2023 and was a category “A” terrorist and a top commander of LeT, said the official.

He was a resident of Shopian’s Chotipora Heerpora area and was involved in many terror and anti-national activities. He also played a part in the murder of a BJP sarpanch at Heerpora on May 18, 2024, the report citing the official as saying.

After the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, Kuttay’s residence was razed by the authorities just days later on April 26.

With PTI inputs.