After Pak jibe, Himanta Sarma now targets Rahul Gandhi with a parody video

Published on Sep 09, 2022 01:06 PM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma - who was earlier associated with the Congress - has been targeting Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari,(PTI)
Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari,(PTI)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday - locked in a war of words with the Congress - renewed his attack on Rahul Gandhi as the party's mass contact programme, Bharat Jodo Yatra, enters the third day.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the 3,570 km long foot march, during which the Congress plans to cover 12 states and two union territories in a span of 150 days. The programme - which comes ahead of the 2024 national elections - is an attempt to revive the party which has faced massive election failures since 2014 when the BJP was elected in a thumping win in the national polls.

But Gandhi’s march - to “unite the country” - has also brought him under attack from the rival BJP’s Himata Sarma. His “Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for Bharat Jodo Yatra if they want unification” comment - made earlier this week - has drawn strong response from the Congress.

“I don’t take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years,” Jairam Ramesh said. Later, on Thursday, calling him “an armchair critic”, he accused the BJP of diversionary tactics.

This back-and-forth of comments does not seem to be ending. Now, an animated video has been shared on Twitter by the Assam chief minister, which is a parody of a Bollywood song. The video shows the lead character - portrayed as Rahul Gandhi - engaged in a barrage of self-deprecating remarks. He also takes the blame for poll setbacks. The parody is inspired from a song of the Anil Kapoor starrer Bollywood movie of the 1990s.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
