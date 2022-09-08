Home / India News / ‘Armchair critics’: Congress’s counter-attack on Himanta Sarma over Bharat Jodo

‘Armchair critics’: Congress’s counter-attack on Himanta Sarma over Bharat Jodo

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 12:07 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Congress plans to cover 3,700 km across 12 states and two union territories over the next 150 days.

Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bharat Yatris and other party workers during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Thursday.&nbsp;(PTI)
Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bharat Yatris and other party workers during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Thursday. (PTI)
BySwati Bhasin

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday yet again took a swipe at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma whose “Rahul Gandhi should go to Pakistan” comment over the Bharat Jodo Yatra has sparked a war of words between the two parties. ‘Bharat Jodo’, which means ‘unite India’, is the Congress’s attempt at strengthening its nationwide footprint ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Calling the party’s mass contact programme “a comedy of the century”, Himanta Sarma on Wednesday said “the only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it”.

“Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for Bharat Jodo Yatra if they want unification,” the BJP leader wrote in a tweet. The sharp comment - as expected - drew strong reactions in response.

Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday - calling the statement “outrageous” - said Sarma was prompted to make such comments everyday to “prove his loyalty” as he was a part of the Congress earlier.

On Thursday, yet again, he took a fresh swipe when asked for a comment. “I don't want to waste my time countering the arguments from the other side. There will always be professional critics, arm-chair critics, people who will raise questions in India for everything you do,” the senior Congress leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Drawing an analogy from the epic Mahabharata, Jairam Ramesh further said that the party is “focussed like Arjun was focussed on the fish when he went for Draupadi's swayamvar”. “We have only one single vision right now - to ensure the successful completion of the campaign,” he added.

Among other Congress leaders who took a potshot at Himanta was Rajashtan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. “They talked about a Congress-free nation, now they're furious & talk about Pakistan & the Yatra. They should rather govern and think about inflation, unemployment,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress’s 3,700 km footmarch plans to cover 12 states and two union territories.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
congress himanta biswa sarma jairam ramesh + 1 more
congress himanta biswa sarma jairam ramesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out