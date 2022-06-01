After ‘planning to start…’ teaser tweet, Sourav Ganguly reveals plan

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who earlier in the day left everyone guessing through his ‘planning to start something’ cryptic tweet, broke the suspense over his next move.



“I have launched a worldwide educational app,” the former cricket captain said.



"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," he had tweeted earlier in the day, triggering speculations of his political debut once again.



"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," Ganguly's post also said.

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah denied speculations of Ganguly resigning as the BCCI president. “The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket,” Shah told news agency ANI.



(With bureau inputs)

