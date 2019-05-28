After poll rout, TMC rejigs Bengal cabinet

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made major changes in her cabinet on Tuesday following the drubbing her party, the Trinamool Congress, received in the Lok Sabha polls.

Transport minister Suvendu Adhikary was entrusted with two more departments of Irrigation and the Water Resources Investigation and Development, she said. Bratya Basu has been given the additional charge of the Forest Department, along with his portfolio of the Science and Technology and Biotechnology Department, Banerjee said.

Minister for fire department Sujit Bose was made the minister of state of the forest department.

Somen Mahapatra, who was the minister for water resources investigation & development, was given the charges of environment and pollution and the public health engineering department.

Malay Ghatak will look after the labour and law department and Rajib Banerjee, who was in-charge of the backward class welfare department, will also look after SC, ST and the tribal affairs department. Senior leader Subrata Mukherjee was retained as panchayat minister.

