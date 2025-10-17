After ‘productive’ phone call, Trump says he will meet with Putin in Budapest

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was planning a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, after a phone call between the two leaders. Trump called his conversation with Putin “very productive”. (AFP)

This comes even as Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House for arms talks.

“President Putin and I will…meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this “inglorious” War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump called his conversation with Putin “very productive”, while saying that the “success in the Middle East” would help in negotiations towards ending the war in Ukraine.

The US President said that Putin and him had also spent “a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States.” He added that a high-level meeting of US and Russia advisors would take place next week.

Trump also mentioned his meeting with Zelensky at the Oval Office, saying they would discuss the US President's talk with Putin. The US President said that Thursday's conversation had made “great progress” in Ukraine talks.

Trump and Putin previously met in Alaska in August.

Putin cautions Trump against selling Tomahawks to Ukraine Putin's top aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin had reiterated his point to Trump that the sale of Tomahawks to Ukraine would “significantly damage” US-Russia ties, AFP reported.

“Vladimir Putin reiterated his point that the Tomahawks will not change the situation on the battlefield, but will significantly damage relations between our countries. Not to mention the prospects for peaceful resolution,” Ushakov said.

Ushakov further said that representatives of both countries would “immediately start organising” the summit between Trump and Putin, while adding it could be held in Budapest.

According to the Kremlin, Trump assured Putin that he would take into account what the Russian President told him.