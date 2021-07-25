After rain fury in Maharashtra, IMD says these states may now see downpour

In what comes as a potential piece of relief for Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) late on Saturday predicted that rainfall activity is expected to decrease over the west coast soon. The development comes amid torrential downpours, widespread floods, and landslides raging havoc in the state, with hundreds dead so far and scores of people still missing.

The IMD, however, predicted rainfall activity to increase from Sunday in several other states in the north Indian plains, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarat

An "active wet spell" might frequent Gujarat till Tuesday, news agency PTI reported citing met department officials, with the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall at several places and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Madhya Pradesh

The met department has also issued an orange alert for 24 Madhya Pradesh districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places over Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar, and Shivpuri.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive heavy downpour on Sunday at isolated areas in the western parts, the IMD said. The state witnessed light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm on Saturday, with heavy downpours at isolated places in the eastern part of the state.

Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall is expected in the eastern part of the state till Tuesday, the IMD said. On Saturday, Pirawa in Jhalawar recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 21cm in a 24-hour-period ending Saturday morning, according to the Jaipur weather office. Pipalda in Kota and Malsisar in Jhunjhunu received 8cm downpour each during the same span of time, it said.

Delhi

Delhi skies will generally remain cloudy on Sunday, the met department said, with light rain or drizzle in isolated areas. However, an orange alert has been issued for Monday.

Uttarakhand

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand from Sunday to Tuesday.

In addition to these states, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand from Sunday to Tuesday, over Haryana from Monday to Tuesday and over Punjab from Tuesday to Wednesday next week.