After row over ‘paint Mumbra green’, Mumbai AIMIM corporator Sahar Sheikh goes ‘kaisa haraya!’

“Once again for everyone who lost, a special statement, ‘kaise haraya!’,” she can be heard saying in the video, with party MP Imtiaz Jaleel and others present bursting into laughter.

Sahar Shaikh, AIMIM leader and newly elected Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator from Mumbra, teased her opponents, remarking “kaise haraya! (how we beat you)”, triggering laughter in the press meet. This came after Sheikh submitted a written apology for her “paint Mumbra green” remark after her victory in the recent BMC polls, after a complaint was lodged against her.

Speaking about her earlier remark, Sahar Sheikh said it had been communalised. Green is often associated with Muslims, as saffron is with Hindus.

“These are false allegations. Those who know us, those who believe in our party, all our supporters, and those are also Hindu brothers and sisters. India is not just for Muslims; Hindu brothers and sisters and people from various castes and religions live here together,” she said.

The ‘paint Mumbra Green’ controversy Sahar Sheikh, the 22-year-old AIMIM corporator, had earlier courted controversy during her victory speech after the BMC election results by stating that she would paint the whole of Mumbra green. The remark was widely perceived as inflammatory and led to strong reactions from political rivals.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint at the Mumbra police station following the speech, alleging that the statement had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Sahar was subsequently summoned twice by the police for questioning in connection with the case.

Somaiya later informed through a post on the social media platform X that Sahar Shaikh had submitted a written apology to the police. In her apology, she stated that she had no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings.