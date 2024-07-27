After Russia, PM Modi likely to visit Ukraine next month: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kyiv around the Ukrainian National Day on August 24 next month, his first visit to the country since the start of the war with Russia in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

According to reports, during his probable visit, Modi will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky amid renewed global efforts to bring peace to the eastern European nation, reported PTI, citing diplomatic sources. It added that massive preparations would be required for the visit in terms of logistics and related issues.

However, there is no official word yet on the visit, either from India or Ukraine.

Modi met Zelensky on June 14 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia. According to a readout from the external affairs ministry, the two leaders held a “productive meeting”, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties. They also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the Summit on Peace being hosted by Switzerland, it said.

Following the meeting, the readout also mentioned that Modi said India continues to encourage a “peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy” and that New Delhi will “continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution.”

Previously, Modi and Zelensky had met on the sidelines of last year’s G7 Summit in Japan.

Modi's visit to Ukraine would come several days after he visited Russia for two days on July 8.

During his visit, Modi held an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a dinner at Putin's dacha or country home in the suburb of Novo-Ogaryovo – a rare honour reserved by the Russian president for only a handful of visiting leaders. Following their meeting, Modi, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), thanked Putin.

Meanwhile, Putin praised Modi for the work he did for India's progress.

(With inputs from PTI)