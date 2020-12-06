e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After SC order on Char Dham road, alignment of key bypasses to be changed

After SC order on Char Dham road, alignment of key bypasses to be changed

Confirming the development, LD Mathela, executive engineer from National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, said that one bypass has been cancelled while the alignment of two others is being changed.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 02:27 IST
BD Kasniyal
BD Kasniyal
Hindustan Times, Pithoragarh
“We had to cancel the construction of 9.5 km long bypass near Champawat, while we are changing the alignment of two other bypasses, one 9.9km long bypass near Mohabbat region and another 17km long bypass in Pithoragarh,” said Mathela, who is overseeing the construction of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch.
“We had to cancel the construction of 9.5 km long bypass near Champawat, while we are changing the alignment of two other bypasses, one 9.9km long bypass near Mohabbat region and another 17km long bypass in Pithoragarh,” said Mathela, who is overseeing the construction of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Following the Supreme Court order on reducing the width of the Char Dham all-weather road to 5.5 metres, the implementing agency is now changing alignments for key bypasses on the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch to avoid felling of over 4,000 trees.

Confirming the development, LD Mathela, executive engineer from National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, said that one bypass has been cancelled while the alignment of two others is being changed.

“We had to cancel the construction of 9.5 km long bypass near Champawat, while we are changing the alignment of two other bypasses, one 9.9km long bypass near Mohabbat region and another 17km long bypass in Pithoragarh,” said Mathela, who is overseeing the construction of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch.

tags
top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In