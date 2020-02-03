e-paper
Home / India News / ‘No difference between anarchist and terrorist’: Javadekar targets Kejriwal

With the just days to go before voters in Delhi are to choose a new government on February 8, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar joined a host of his colleagues criticising Arvind Kejriwal.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar at National Media Center in New Delhi.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar at National Media Center in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)
         

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday added another barb in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) arsenal against Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

“The people of Delhi, who once stood behind him, have turned against him. There is a reason behind it,” Prakash Javadekar said.

The senior leader then went on to elaborate on what he meant.

Watch l Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back 

“Kejriwal now makes an innocent face as he asks whether he is a terrorist. You are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You had yourself said you are an anarchist. There is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” he said.

Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar made the comments during a ceremony to induct several workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi assembly polls, which is largely being seen as a two-way race.

Javadekar was flanked by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief of Delhi unit Manoj Tewari and junior finance minister Anurag Thakur.

The AAP got back at Javadekar’s comments with a challenge for the ruling party at the Centre.

“This is happening in the Capital of our country where the central government is sitting and the Election Commission is present,” AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said.

“How can a central minister be permitted to use such language? If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, I challenge BJP to arrest him,” Singh added.

The BJP has attacked Kejriwal over a host of issues, especially Shaheen Bagh, with several leaders of the party led by Union home minister Amit Shah describing the protests at the southeast Delhi colony as being against the national interests.

The BJP is looking to get some hold on Delhi after winning just three seats in the last assembly elections in 2015. The AAP had swept the polls by winning 67 of the 70 seats that year.

Votes will be counted on February 11.

