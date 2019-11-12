After Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress leader KJ George being probed by ED

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:04 IST

After DK Shivakumar, another senior Karnataka Congress leader KJ George, who is also a former minister, is now being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly possessing illegal properties abroad under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). The ED had received complaints on alleged disproportionate assets of the minister from Ravi Krishna Reddy, the president of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi and a few others.

According to sources in the ED, it has collected details of self-declaration of assets by George from the Karnataka Lokayukta. Details of such declarations between 1985-2019 when George had been a legislator has been collected the source added. Assets held in the name of George’s daughter Renita Abraham and son-in-law Kevin Abraham in New York and Manahattan are said to be under investigation.

George, however, refuted any illegality and said “All my assets have been declared before the Election Commission and Lokayukta from time to time. If they want any additional information or clarifications, I am ready to provide the same.”

Meanwhile, the Congress party’s main troubleshooter in the state D K Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. He had been released on bail from Tihar Jail on October 24 after spending nearly 50 days in custody of various agencies in a money laundering case. Shivakumar is said to be suffering from high blood pressure but his condition is now believed to be stable.