After Sonu Sood helps Andhra farmer, Chandrababu Naidu says ‘will take care of his daughters’

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:55 IST

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood’s effort to send a tractor to a farmer in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. Naidu took to Twitter on Sunday evening and hailed Sood’s effort to help those in need.

Tomato farmer Nageswara Rao’s plight came to limelight after a video clip of him ploughing the land with his two daughters went viral on social media. They were seen carrying the yoke on their shoulders. Sood promised them a pair of ox but later said the family deserved a tractor. Rao used to run a tea stall before Covid-19 left him out of business. He returned to his village and was forced to take up agriculture for his livelihood.

“So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed,” Sood said in a tweet.

Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams pic.twitter.com/g2z7Ot9dl3 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 26, 2020

Following suit, Naidu on Sunday announced that he will take care of the education of Rao’s two daughters and help them “pursue their dreams”.

“Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams,” Naidu’s tweet read.

This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox 🐂..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏

Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Sood, who is known for his negative roles in the film industry, is being hailed as a real-life hero owing to his philanthropy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.