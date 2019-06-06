After trikonasana, it’s tadasana: PM Modi tweets second yoga lesson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the second video of his animated version doing yoga on Thursday, ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

The 2:18-second animated video shows the Prime Minister in a blue T-shirt and black track pants as he performs tadasana or the palm tree posture. It also talks about the benefits of performing tadasana, which helps maintain physical as well as mental balance.

“Doing Tadasana properly would enable you to practice many other Asanas with ease. Know more about this Asana and its benefits.#YogaDay2019,” the Prime Minister tweeted along with the video.

Modi had tweeted a similar animated video on Wednesday morning performing the trikonasana or the triangle pose.

“On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous. Here is a video on Trikonasana,” PM Modi had tweeted.

The Prime Minister had posted several video clips on various yoga asanas last year as well. This year, Delhi, Shimla, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Ranchi have been shortlisted for national programmes on International Yoga Day.

