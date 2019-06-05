In animated video, PM Modi performs Trikonasana ahead of Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video on Wednesday morning that showed an animated version of himself doing yoga. The video is aimed at inspiring people to take up yoga ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

The animated video shows PM Modi performing Trikonasana (triangle pose). “On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous. Here is a video on Trikonasana,” PM Modi tweeted.

Last year too, the prime minister had posted several video clips on various yoga asanas.

The government has shortlisted Delhi, Shimla, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Ranchi to hold national programmes on the International Yoga Day this year. t would be the government’s first mega public event after Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister for the second consecutive term.

