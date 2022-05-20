Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After tunnel collapse in J&K's Ramban, part of nearby hill collapses | VIDEO

One person was killed in the tunnel collapse at Khoni Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday night and most recent updates indicate nine others are still trapped.
After tunnel collapse in J&K's Ramban, part of nearby hill collapses (ANI)
Published on May 20, 2022 08:09 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A day after an under-construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district collapsed, part of a hillside fell in the Makerkote area on the Jammu–Srinagar national highway - near the site of the rescue operation. The collapse was captured on camera in a video posted by news agency ANI.

One person was killed in the tunnel collapse at Khoni Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday night and most recent updates indicate nine others are still trapped. A part of the tunnel collapsed during an audit - injuring four persons and trapping several others.

A joint rescue team by police and the Army was deployed around midnight.

However, 'shooting stones' – pieces of rock and debris that roll down a mountainside at speed - hindered rescue operations.

On Friday morning, at least three persons were rescued from the site. According to reports, the collapsed portion is nearly 30 to 40 meters inside the tunnel.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said the National and State Disaster Response Forces were present at the site. “Several people are trapped there. We will give you more details as the reports come,” he told the media, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, additional director general of police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh, and Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar visited the collapse site. After taking stock of the rescue operation, Kumar said that heavy machines were being used to break rocks so space can be created to reach the trapped labourers.

