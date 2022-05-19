12 workers killed after wall collapse at Gujarat factory

AHMEDABAD A compound wall of a salt manufacturing and packaging factory at Halvad GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) in Morbi district collapsed, crushing to death at least 12 workers on Wednesday afternoon. One worker was grievously hurt and some others sustained minor injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation carried out by government officials, the internal compound wall collapsed under pressure from the salt packaged in sacks that were stacked, resting on the outer side of the wall.

“The wall was quite old and seemed to be in need of urgent repairs. The pressure built due to the salt sacks must have been for a sustained period of time. It led to a collapse at such a rapid pace that the twelve factory workers there did not get a chance to escape and save their lives,” said an official in the state government.

The incident took place at Sagar Chem Food Industries, which has been allotted plot numbers 61, 62 and 63 at GIDC Halvad, said officials familiar with the matter. The chemical company manufactures edible salt, among other products, they said.

“Twelve people have died and their bodies have been recovered from the debris. The wall was 100 feet in length and 11 feet in height. When it collapsed, twelve persons died on the spot. One person has been injured and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital,” said Ketan Jayantibhai Matukia, a police official at Halvad police station.

The incident took place around 12 noon on Wednesday and police are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Taking note of the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed condolences saying, “The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

“ ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) said on Twitter.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel visited the spot and announced ₹4 lakh each from the CM Relief Fund to the next of kin of each worker who died in the incident.