After youth, Shiv Sena to target women voters with interactive programme

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:26 IST

After reaching out to the youth through an interactive programme, the Shiv Sena is set to touch base with women voters in the state.

The Sena will launch ‘Mauli Sanwad’, an interactive event aimed at unearthing the challenges faced by women in various parts of Maharashtra. As part of this programme, Shiv Sena secretary and popular Marathi television actor Aadesh Bandekar will interact with women.

The first leg of ‘Mauli Sanwad’, in which Bandekar will interact with the tribal women from the Vikramgad area, will start on August 2 at Vikramgad in Palghar district, about 100 km from Mumbai.

On August 3, the event will be held at Bhiwandi. On that day, Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who is currently in Beed district on Jan Ashirwad Yatra, will discuss with women the issues faced by them.

Women constitute about half of the voters in Maharashtra and the programme is designed to attract this voter base, a Sena functionary said. The party aims to reach out especially to women voters of rural Maharashtra.

During the event, Shiv Sena volunteers will advertise the policies adopted by the party in the last five years for the betterment of women and take suggestions, the party functionary added.

The interactive programme will be held throughout the state in the run up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are expected to be held in mid-October.

Aaditya Thackeray has also launched ‘Aaditya Sanwad’, an interactive programme with people in the age group of 18 and 35. During this programme, Thackeray answers pre-registered and live questions from the youth on various topics.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 15:26 IST