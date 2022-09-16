Afternoon brief: ‘16 garbage mountains being raised in Delhi' Kejriwal slams BJP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal’s ‘16 garbage mountains being raised ’ dig at BJP before MCD polls

With hardly a day passing without the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP hitting out at each other amid sparring over multiple issues, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday yet again slammed the rival party with an eye on upcoming civic polls in the national capital. Read more

'Clumsy' Shehbaz Sharif's videos viral after ‘global respect’ claim by party

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's videos on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation went viral after his party PMLN claimed that the leader 'commands global respect' among the global leaders. Read more

Ramdev announces Patanjali to float 4 IPOs, expects ₹1 lakh cr turnover

Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday announced Patanjali Ayurved will float four initial public offerings (IPO) in the market. During a press conference, Ramdev said the IPOs of Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Medicine and Patanjali Lifestyle will be floated. Read more

Uorfi Javed takes aim at Chahatt Khanna amid Sukesh Chandrasekhar row

Bigg Boss fame Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and took a dig at television actor Chahatt Khanna after her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced amid the ongoing money laundering case against him. Read more

‘Get Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma out, half of India is finished. They’ll score 60-70 runs less in T20Is': Asghar Afghan

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan will return to the cricket field in the Legends League Cricket as part of the India Capitals squad. Read more

Blue baby syndrome: A heart disorder that turns your baby's skin blue

Blue baby syndrome or infant methemoglobinemia is a heart disorder where your newborn baby's skin may turn blue due to lack of enough oxygen in the blood. Read more

Man saves mom and baby during carjacking, tackles perpetrator. Watch

A US man is being hailed as a hero after he saved a mom and her baby by stopping a thief trying to steal their car. Read more

