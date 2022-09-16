Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘16 garbage mountains being raised ’dig at BJP before MCD polls

With hardly a day passing without the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP hitting out at each other amid sparring over multiple issues, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday yet again slammed the rival party with an eye on upcoming civic polls in the national capital.

“Delhi is the capital of the country. Not just residents of the capital but people across India want the city to become beautiful. While we have struggled hard to improve the education sector among other aspects in the past few years, the issue of garbage dumps still remains a concern,” Kejriwal said during a press briefing.

“This puts us to shame. The three garbage mountains have particularly made life difficult for residents living in the nearby areas,” the chief minister said, referring to the Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla garbage dumps.

“Now they (BJP) are planning to make 16 new garbage dumps,” he said, in a veiled jibe at the AAP rival, which rules the Delhi civic body. The city is gearing up for civic polls with the delimitation exercise complete. “This would make life difficult for locals. It would just lead to more flash wires and stench.”

Claiming that the AAP is working towards making a “city of lakes”, he added that the BJP was working towards raising garbage mountains. The chief minister further underlined that he had raised the issue with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during his last meeting.

"It should not be so difficult to cater to this issue, if intent is in the right direction. We have done what was not done before with government schools and hospitals. If Delhi gives us one opportunity, we would do that with other civic issues too," he said, uderlining one of his key civic poll promise.

