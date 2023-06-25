Afternoon brief: 48 years down, emergency remains an ‘unforgettable period’, says PM Modi; all the latest news

After 48 years, ‘dark days of emergency remain unforgettable’: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to those who resisted the emergency that was declared by then PM Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. Read more Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

Who are trolling journalist Sabrina Siddiqui who asked you question: Congress leader to PM Modi

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said PM Modi's office should find out who are trolling journalist Sabrina Siddiqui who asked the question on religious minority -- and take action against them. Read more

Tara Sutaria's rainy-day outfit features a classic white backless midi dress, a must-have in your wardrobe: Watch

Rainy days are here. However, monsoon does not mean you have to skip out on wearing your best looks. And Tara Sutaria is here to tell you the same with her latest day-out look on a rainy day in Mumbai. Read more

Alia Bhatt feels 'like a cloud' in BTS video from Brazil, laughs and shares conversations with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently travelled to Brazil, has shared a video giving a peek at her moments at Netflix's Tudum event. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Alia posted a video which also featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses with her Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Read more

Web Stories | 12 Indian Cities And Their Popular Foods

‘Washington moment’: When Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani asked Sunita Williams for ‘lift’

Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani and Vrinda Kapoor were among the esteemed guests at a prestigious state dinner in Washington, DC, hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

'Everyone sees he conceded 50 runs in 4 overs. But no one noticed...': Ishant identifies 3 pacers for India's 'future'

Over the past few months, one of the major concerns for Team India has been the development of next crop of fast bowlers across all formats of the game. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON