Home / India News / Afternoon brief: 48th GST Council meet begins, tax evasion among issues to be discussed, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: 48th GST Council meet begins, tax evasion among issues to be discussed, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The GST Council began its 48th meeting virtually on Saturday. (iStockphoto)(MINT_PRINT)
The GST Council began its 48th meeting virtually on Saturday. (iStockphoto)(MINT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

GST Council meet begins; decriminalisation, tax evasion among issues to be discussed

The forty-eighth meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council began in New Delhi on Saturday morning, and is being chaired by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Read more

‘Banned for what?’: Koo co-founders question Twitter on suspension of account

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has suspended an account of homegrown microblogging platform Koo, prompting angry tweets by its two co-founders, who questioned the rationale behind the move. Read more

Sonam Kapoor’s black corset dress is the fashion upgrade we need

Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion on a regular basis. Sonam keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile, and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Read more

Web Stories | Preity Zinta's trip to Delhi in pics

Massive aquarium in Berlin explodes, spills 1500 fish on the road

A massive aquarium at the AquaDom tourist attraction in the centre of the German capital of Berlin exploded early on Friday. The explosion led to the spilling of debris, water, and hundreds of tropical fish. Read more

Avatar The Way of Water box office day 1: James Cameron film opens to 40 cr; beats No Way Home, Infinity War

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is already off to a great start at the Indian box office. On its opening day, Friday, the film collected approximately 38-40 crore. Read more

Watch: Siraj gives a mouthful to Najmul Shanto for 2 overs, Bangladesh opener's reaction is priceless

After the incident with Bangladesh captain Litton Das during the first innings of the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave a mouthful to Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto, shortly after his valiant half-century score that took the hosts past the 100-run mark without a loss of wicket in their mammoth chase of 513. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gst ministry of finance
gst ministry of finance

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out