Afternoon brief: 8 people arrested in Gujarat for putting posters against PM Modi, and all the latest news

8 people arrested in Gujarat over ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ posters

Posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi cropped up in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.(Twitter / @HasanSafin)

Eight people were on Friday arrested in connection with “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao (remove Modi, save nation)” posters in Ahmedabad days after the Delhi Police filed 185 cases and apprehended six people while they were delivering similar material last week to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) offices. Read more

Dutch tourist molested, stabbed at Goa resort; Staff arrested

A 29-year-old Dutch woman was allegedly molested and stabbed by a resort staffer in Goa hours after she arrived for a yoga retreat in the state. The incident took place in north Goa's Pernem town. Read more

Heavy rain leads to road cave-in in Delhi's Saket, repair team rushed | VIDEO

Commuters are likely to face inconvenience as a portion of a road caved in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road in south Delhi on Friday , the traffic police said. Read more

Bholaa box office day 1 collection: Ajay Devgn directorial co-starring Tabu opens at ₹11.2 crore

Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, released in theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami. Read more

Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai show: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday; who wore what

The Dior Fall 2023 show was a beautiful mixture of style, glamour, Indian culture and the luxury label's elegant creations as the biggest names in the film and fashion industry arrived at the Gateway Of India. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative director of Christian Dior, displayed her Fall 23 collection in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai last night. Read more

