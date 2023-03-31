Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi | Traffic police issues advisory after road caves in near Hauz Rani

Delhi | Traffic police issues advisory after road caves in near Hauz Rani

ByKanishka Singharia
Mar 31, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday resulting in waterlogging and other rain-related blockages.

Commuters are likely to face inconvenience as a portion of a road caved in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road in south Delhi on Friday , the traffic police said. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the stretch. "Traffic Alert. A road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. Kindly avoid the stretch".

As per visuals uploaded by Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory, it can be seen that a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck in in the pothole.
As per visuals uploaded by Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory, it can be seen that a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck in in the pothole.

Also read | 22 flights diverted as Delhi hit by rain, wind; more of same expected today

As per visuals uploaded by Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory, it can be seen that a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck in in the pothole formed after the road caved in further affecting the traffic movement on the stretch.

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday resulting in waterlogging and other rain-related blockages. As per the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will continue to see cloudy sky conditions today with possibility of thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds. The minimum temperature is likely to be at 15 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Read | Delhi to see cooler end to March, rain likely: IMD

The weather agency also issued an “orange alert” for Delhi-NCR region on Friday.

Last month, a road in Delhi's RK Puram caved in wherein a dog and two bikes fell inside the hole created due to the collapse. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
south delhi india meteorological department malviya nagar pothole traffic police maximum temperature delhi news delhi traffic rains + 7 more
south delhi india meteorological department malviya nagar pothole traffic police maximum temperature delhi news delhi traffic rains + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out