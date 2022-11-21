Afternoon brief: Amid Savarkar row, Rahul Gandhi-Sanjay Raut seem to patch-up ties, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'A sign of humanity...': Amid Savarkar row, Raut-Gandhi's olive branches

Amid the row triggered by Rahul Gandhi's comment last week about VD Savarkar, Sanjay Raut - a senior leader in ex Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, which is allied with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party - seemed to offer Gandhi an olive branch. Read more

How to create contacts list on iPhone, iPad to easily share group messages

Apple has recently launched its new operating system for iPhone and iPad. iOS 16, along with improving the user experience, also comes with some unique features. Read more

Man who failed to get into IIM Bangalore delivers speech at the college, shares inspiring journey

It is often said that success comes through hard work, perseverance and determination. And this Instagram post by an influencer named Sharan Hegde aptly proves it. Read more

Web Stories | Malaika Arora in lovely ‘Pink Oufits’

Healthy skills and traits within functional families that we can learn

The homes we are brought up in, shape our character and the adult relationships later in life. When we are brought up in dysfunctional families where we are made to shut down our emotions, we learn the art of denial. Read more

SS Rajamouli meets Mission Impossible director JJ Abrams in Los Angeles, fans call it 'huge' moment

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who attended Governors Awards in Los Angeles amid the Oscar buzz for RRR on Sunday, met Mission Impossible III and Star Wars director JJ Abrams and posed for a picture with him. Read more

'Why is Shreyas Iyer not doing that? When Hardik was injured...': Ex-NZ cricketer lambasts India despite 2nd T20I win

Team India comfortably won the second T20I match of the three-game series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 51-ball knock of 111 runs helped India post a match-winning total of 191 for six before New Zealand were restricted to 65 runs short of the target. Read more

