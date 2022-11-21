SS Rajamouli meets Star Wars director JJ Abrams in Los Angeles, fans call it 'huge' moment

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who attended Governors Awards in Los Angeles amid the Oscar buzz for RRR on Sunday, met Mission Impossible III and Star Wars director JJ Abrams and posed for a picture with him. The picture surfaced on social media and fans went berserk with reactions, calling it a huge moment for Rajamouli. Also read: SS Rajamouli confirms RRR 2, says his father V Vijayendra Prasad is working on the story

The Governors Awards ceremony is a precursor event to the Oscars and is attended by several celebrities who receive honorary statuettes. Dressed in a black tuxedo, Rajamouli can be seen posing with JJ Abrams in a picture shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR movie page.

The tweet read: “And the foRRRce continues to be with #RRRMovie Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a huge fan of #RRR. Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards (sic).”

And the foRRRce continues to be with #RRRMovie 🔥🌊🤩



Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a 𝙃𝙐𝙂𝙀 𝙁𝘼𝙉 𝙤𝙛 #𝙍𝙍𝙍.



Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards.❤️ pic.twitter.com/U2Jf9BYEGT — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2022

In the comments section, fans called it a huge moment for Rajamouli, and said he’s truly gone global. A fan reacted, “This is fricking huge. #JJAbrams”. Another wrote, “Rajamouli has gone global.” Some fans even praised Rajamouli’s suited-up look. A comment read, “Glad he made an effort. Would have been epic if he was in his usual audio launch look if checked shirt, jeans and flip flops,” read a comment.

The Oscar campaign begins with full force with the Governors awards. A day after RRR was snubbed, Rajamouli was signed by American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr. NTR aka Tarak was seen as Bheem. Made on a budget of approximate ₹300 crore, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever with over ₹1000 crore in gross earnings.

