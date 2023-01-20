Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Asiatic lion seen in Gujarat's Barda for the first time since 1879, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Asiatic lion seen in Gujarat's Barda for the first time since 1879, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Asiatic lion spotted in Gujarat’s Barda 1st time since 1879

An Asiatic lion has been spotted in Gujarat’s Barda for the first time since 1879, forest officials said and added the wildlife sanctuary developed there in the 1970s is now conducive for carnivores as its vegetation, the population of herbivorous and availability of water has improved. Read more

‘Silent, as always’: Sena MP slams Smriti Irani, NCW over wrestlers' protest

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday raised concern over lack of action by the Union sports minister and National Commission for Women (NCW) against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers. Read more.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares epic Lionel Messi moment from PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match with million-dollar post

Rivalries become great and remembered not through brilliant moments in the field but through gestures for the rival and respect one has for the other. Read more.

Instagram rolls out ‘Quiet Mode’, its own version of ‘Do Not Disturb’

Instagram on Thursday rolled out its own version of ‘Do not disturb’ with a new feature called ‘quiet mode’ for users in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Read more.

5 tips for men to win a woman's heart

It is one thing to impress a woman and another to make her fall in love with you for life. Read more.

Farah Khan jets off with Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to Dubai, calls it 'Bolly gang'

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared picture with Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Shibani Dandekar. Read more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

