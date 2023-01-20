5 tips for men to win a woman's heart

It is one thing to impress a woman and another to make her fall in love with you for life. The latter necessitates not only your persistent efforts but also genuine respect, interest in her, and the establishment of a strong emotional foundation that lasts for a lifetime. You think she's not equal to you, it's not going to work in today's times. You feel, kitchen and household responsibilities are her domain, you cannot go more wrong. Understanding her dreams, priorities and being supportive can go a long way in development of an ever-lasting bond. Also, a deep, meaningful conversation, being there for her emotionally, and valuing her contributions in your life can be more impactful than material gifts. (Also read: Things to know about your partner in a relationship)

Dr. Priyanka Bakhru, Rational Emotive Behaviour Therapist; Clinical integrated Therapist and Counsellor offers five tips for men to strengthen relationship with their partner.

Be vulnerable

If you want loyalty and support from your women, you must open up and be vulnerable. Authority isn’t the way to gain your partner’s genuine loyalty. But if she knows your feelings, your worries and knows you trust her to help, she will be your strongest cheerleader

Do not stereotype her

Want a confident and secure partner? Avoid stereotyping her. We all have expectations attached to roles; the way a boyfriend, husband, wife or girlfriend needs to behave. Often, issues in a relationship arise from disappointment when these aren’t met, or controlling a partner’s behaviour to match your expectations. A strong, happy relationship is formed when we allow ourselves and our partner to feel free to be a person before a stereotype. Accepting and loving your partner’s quirks, insecurities and unique traits creates a safe, joyful relationship

Pay attention to little things

Want her to praise you to the world? Pay attention to the little things. Grand gestures and conventional romance has its place, but what truly pulls at a woman’s heartstrings and makes her feel cherished, are the little, everyday acts to say 'I see you’. This includes listening to her, paying attention to her concerns or communicating your reasons with respect. Don’t ignore her, don’t make her feel like a nag and do not sweet things under the rug.

Support her in front of her friends, family

There will be times you meet the best friends, the family, the work colleagues. Remember that those moments can swing your relationship pendulum either to delight or to hurt and dismay. Those are the opportunities to show up as a supportive partner who is proud to be an asset to her as well. Avoid showing up an egoistic, reticent man who is too busy or too important to engage fully.

Keep surprising her

Want her to want you just like those early days? Two words - proactive and initiative. Nothing works on a woman’s sense of feeling special like a plan made by you for the two of you. Without being asked or hints being given. It could be as small as a spontaneous drive, a booking to a new restaurant, a hobby the two of you could try together, an evening with friends.

