Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Bangladesh's Awami League says, ‘No threat to ties with India from China’; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Bangladesh's Awami League says, ‘No threat to ties with India from China’; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 09, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No threat to India-Bangladesh ties from China, Jamaat-e-Islami: Awami League

The importance of Bangladesh’s upcoming general elections in maintaining regional stability was among the issues that figured in discussions between a visiting Awami League delegation and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladesh counterpart. (File)(AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladesh counterpart. (File)(AFP)

ED attaches flat linked to NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayashta

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a flat in New Delhi’s Saket linked to Prabir Purkayashta, editor-in-chief of NewsClick, in connection with its money laundering probe against the news portal even as the agency is expected to file a charge sheet in the matter, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

It's the Kim Taehyung Era: BTS V nails gender-fluid fashion for sizzling magazine photoshoot, ARMY says 'going insane'

BTS member V, born Kim Taehyung, dropped pictures from a recent magazine photoshoot on Instagram, leaving millions of his fans gasping for breath. Read more

Suniel Shetty says 'fear is good,' shares lessons he learned in life

Actor Suniel Shetty took to LinkedIn to share about the times when he was afraid of doing something new and how he fought his fears. His post has resonated with many people and went viral. Read more

'Play 45-55 balls and then...': Rohit, Dravid's clear-cut instruction to prevent Suryakumar Yadav's rampant ODI downfall

On Tuesday evening, Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is simply the absolute best. The No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, lived up to his position in the ICC rankings by playing another beast of an innings to help India stay alive against West Indies. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out