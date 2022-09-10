Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: BBC's awkward fiasco amid coverage on King Charles III, and all the latest news

Updated on Sep 10, 2022 01:06 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.(AFP)
BBC’s awkward fiasco amid coverage on King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II

The British Broadcasting Channel, more commonly known as BBC, suffered a huge embarrassment due to an awkward ‘typo’ in its subtitles during its coverage on King Charles III following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Read more

Mysuru MP takes stock as video of Volvo bus skidding on highway sparks concern

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited the accident site where a goods truck fell on its side and a Volvo bus carrying passengers skidded, but avoided a major mishap. Read more

Neetu Kapoor reviews Brahmastra, tells Ayan Mukerji it takes time to build: ‘Ending is superb but…’

Neetu Kapoor has said that Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Brahmastra takes time to build, though she added that the ending is ‘outstanding’. Neetu was spotted at a special screening of Brahmastra where she shared her views about the film starring son Ranbir Kapoor. Read more

BTS' J-Hope celebrates Chuseok 2022 with new pics in traditional Hanbok, wishes ARMY happy holidays: See new post

After BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - delighted ARMY with a live on Weverse to mark the beginning of the holiday season, BTS member J-Hope dropped new pictures to wish ARMY on the occasion of Chuseok today. Read more

'It'd be brilliant idea but not sure KL Rahul will...': Gavaskar, Harbhajan give verdict on Kohli opening in T20Is

Former India captain Virat Kohli silenced his critics with his 71st international century that world cricket waited for 1019 days. Hitting an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls in his maiden T20I ton, Kohli resumed normalcy in style as he led India to an emphatic 101-run win against Afghanistan in their final Asia Cup 2022 match on Thursday. Read more

