Afternoon brief: BJP's Sushil Modi slams Nitish on compensation for Bihar hooch tragedy, and all the latest news

Bihar hooch tragedy: 'He promised...', Sushil Modi slams Nitish on compensation

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi slammed Nitish Kumar Monday after the Bihar chief minister said last week that the families of those who had died after consuming spurious liquor would not receive compensation. Read more

Deepika Padukone’s ‘atrocious’ outfit at FIFA World Cup final confuses fans: ‘Why is she in a bag?’

Deepika Padukone made history on Sunday as she became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. Before the final between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France teams, which eventually led to Argentina’s win after a thrilling final, Deepika Padukone alongside Iker Casillas, former Spanish goalkeeper, unveiled the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy. Read more

Anand Mahindra tweets why he was whispering 'Chak De' while watching World Cup final with French and Mexican sons-in-law

The FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded yesterday with Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, lifting the coveted trophy after a thrilling match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Read more

Merry Christmas 2022: Best Christmas party theme ideas for a fun celebration

Merry Christmas 2022: The special day is almost here. Every year, Christmas is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. Celebrated as the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, Christmas is the time for decorations, new clothes, shopping spree, colours, lights and happiness. Read more

Maruti Alto, Hyundai i20, Honda City and others may be axed in 2023. Know why

Tightening emission norms are not only giving the automakers a headache, but this time Indian car buyers too may face disappointment as some popular and bestselling passenger vehicle models in India are facing extinction. Read more

'GOAT debate is over': Messi settles Cristiano Ronaldo battle with stunning FIFA World Cup win to 'complete football'

The GOAT debate had eventually come down to who won more international trophies. And Cristiano Ronaldo had nudged ahead in the race when he had led Portugal to Euro Cup win in 2016 and Nations League title haul in 2019. Read more

