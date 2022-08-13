Home / India News / Afternoon brief: BJP seeks judicial probe in Chhattisgarh min's relative's death, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: BJP seeks judicial probe in Chhattisgarh min's relative's death, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 01:06 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representative image
Representative image
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP seeks judicial probe into death of Chhattisgarh minister’s relative

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into the death of Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo’s relative who was found dead near the railway tracks in Bilaspur district on Friday. Read more

'Women have to sleep with someone to get job': Cong leader's comment sparks row

Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Friday made grave allegations against the BJP-ruled government in the state when he said that men “have to bribe” to get a government job in Karnataka while “young women have to sleep with someone” for the same. Read more

RSS changes profile pictures of social media accounts to national flag

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday changed its social media display pictures to the national flag. Read more

'Babar will never have rough patch that long. Kohli gets stuck at times. It arises when...': Pakistan's WC-winning pacer

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to make a return to the Indian side for the impending Asia Cup tournament in the UAE later this month. Read more

Ola confirms debut of its first electric car on Independence Day

Ola Electric's first electric car will make its global debut on August 15. Read more

Man sings Gulabi Aankhen in UK street, people join in to dance. Watch

Do you love listening to old Bollywood songs? Then there is a chance you are well-aware of the song Gulabi Aankhen. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bjp rss virat kohli + 1 more
bjp rss virat kohli
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out