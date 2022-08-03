Afternoon brief: BJP slams opposition for skipping Tiranga rally, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Naidu flags off Tiranga rally, BJP slams opposition MPs for skipping it

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday flagged off a Tiranga Bike Rally for Parliament members in Delhi to raise awareness about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence even as ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Opposition lawmakers for skipping it. Read more

'Probe on, to be seen if it was deliberate...': Andhra Pradesh minister on gas leak incident

Andhra Pradesh minister Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the suspected gas-leak incident a day ago, which saw as many as 150 garment factory workers falling sick. Read more

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

It has been a historic day for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Women's team scripted history by winning the elusive gold in Lawn Bowls while the men's Table Tennis team successfully defended their gold medal on the final against Singapore. Read more

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach teaser: Pankaj Tripathi is back as witty lawyer Madhav Mishra. Watch

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Madhav Mishra in the latest season of Criminal Justice. The actor features in the Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach teaser that released on Wednesday. In the almost half-minute-long video, Pankaj is seen as the witty lawyer as he tackles one of the toughest cases of his career. Read more

Sisters’ dance performance while singing RRR song Naatu Naatu stuns people. Watch

The Telugu song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR has turned into a song of choice for many while showing their dancing skills. Just like sisters Antara and Ankita Nandy. A video shared online shows their dance performance to the song. Read more

Tata Tiago NRG X variant launched at ₹6.42 lakh. Here's what's special

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of the XT variant on the Tiago NRG as part of the model's one-year anniversary celebration in the country. Tat Tiago NRG XT variant has been introduced at ₹6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

