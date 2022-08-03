Sisters’ dance performance while singing RRR song Naatu Naatu stuns people. Watc

The Telugu song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR has turned into a song of choice for many while showing their dancing skills. Just like sisters Antara and Ankita Nandy. A video shared online shows their dance performance to the song. However, it is not just their dancing skills that they show in the video. They groove to the hit number while singing the song themselves.

The video is shared on the Instagram pages of both YouTube India and Antara Nandy. “The perfect Natu Natu cover doesn’t exi-,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the sisters dressed in western outfits. Within moments, they start their singing and it is amazing to hear. Towards the end of the video they also show the hook steps from the song originally featured on NTR and Ram Charan.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has received over 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Till now, the video has also gathered more than 8,500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Ankita Nandy reacted to YouTube sharing the video and wrote, “Thanks a ton for this share,” along with a heart emoticon. She also received a reply from the organisation in form of two emoticons. Besides shared a heart emoji, they also posted a raising hands emoticon.

“Both of you are all round performers, a pleasure watching you both onscreen,” posted an Instagram user. “Awesome,” expressed another. “Lovely,” shared a third. “Oo my goodness ...you both are awesome dancers to. Love you girls. Stay blessed,” commented a fourth.