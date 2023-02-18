Afternoon brief: BSF recovers drugs, pistols after gunfight at Pakistan border; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BSF recovers drugs, pistols after gunfight along Pakistan border

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 20 packets of heroin, two foreign-made pistols and ammunition after firing at smugglers spotted across the barbed wire fence near Khasawali village of Gurdaspur district early on Saturday. Read more

Indians in Australia demand strict actions against vandalism of Hindu temples

The Indian community in Australia condemned the vandalism of Hindu temples in several parts of the country and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. Read more

IMF’s Gita Gopinath shares adorable pic to show ‘the best way to work’

Gita Gopinath, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is pretty active on social media. Read more

Cheteshwar Pujara joins Allan Border, Alastair Cook, Dilip Vengsarkar in unwanted list after 7-ball duck in 100th Test

Team India's star batter Cheteshwar Pujara endured a disappointing outing against Australia in his 100th Test appearance on Saturday. Read more

Hansika Motwani addresses rumours that mother gave her hormonal injections to make her grow faster

On the latest episode of Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, actor Hansika Motwani has addressed old rumours about her getting hormonal injections. Read more

