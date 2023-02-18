Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers drugs, pistols after gunfight along Pakistan border

BSF recovers drugs, pistols after gunfight along Pakistan border

Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:15 PM IST

BSF seizes 20 packets of heroin, two foreign-made pistols and ammunition after gunfight near border fence in Gurdaspur district of Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 20 packets of heroin, two foreign-made pistols and ammunition after firing at smugglers spotted across the barbed wire fence near Khasawali village of Gurdaspur district early on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByAnil Sharma

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 20 packets of heroin, two foreign-made pistols and ammunition after firing at smugglers spotted across the barbed wire fence near Khasawali village of Gurdaspur district early on Saturday.

The incident took place around 5.30am when the BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement of smugglers across the fence. “In prompt action, the BSF personnel fired towards Pakistani smugglers beyond the border fence. However, the smugglers managed to run away taking advantage of the dense fog. The Pakistani smugglers also fired two bursts, but no one was hurt. The area was cordoned off and police and concerned sister agencies were informed,” a BSF spokesperson said.

The search yielded in recovering 20 packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, wrapped with yellow tape along with a 12-foot-long PVC pipe, two pistols made in China and Turkey, six magazines and 242 rounds of ammunition from the fencing.

The heroin was being pushed through the fence using the PVC pipe.

