Afternoon brief: Centre's aid for Manipur farmers; who is arrested ISIS suspect; and all the latest news

The Indian Union government has approved Manipur's proposal for a compensation package of ₹38.06 crore to aid farmers affected by the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state. The conflict, which has been ongoing since May 3, has resulted in more than 175 casualties and approximately 50,000 people being displaced. Paddy cultivation has been significantly impacted, with around 5,127 hectares of agricultural land left uncultivated out of a total of 1.95 lakh hectares. Bishnupur is among the worst-hit districts. The disbursement of compensation is a priority, with officials aiming to provide relief to affected farmers by November. Additionally, efforts are being made to increase irrigated land through the introduction of tube wells and ponds, supported by a central government allocation of an additional ₹70 crore. Dig Deeper

Security personnel fire tear gas as miscreants protest near the family home of chief minister N Biren Singh, (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on Manipur: Death toll touches 175 mark in Manipur violence, few stolen weapons recovered, says police. Dig Deeper

Video: Candlelight vigil in Imphal over killing of two students in Manipur Violence. Dig Deeper

Shahnawaz, also known as Shafi Uzzama, a suspected ISIS terrorist on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most-wanted list, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police during a major operation by the anti-terror agency. He was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell from a hideout in the national capital. Several individuals connected to the same module have also been detained and are undergoing interrogation. Shahnawaz, a mining engineer, had reportedly fled Pune and had been residing in the National Capital Region. The NIA had recently released pictures of four terror suspects, including Shahnawaz, in connection with the Pune ISIS module case, offering a reward of ₹3 lakh for credible information leading to their arrest. Shahnawaz had previously escaped police custody in Pune but was subsequently arrested. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on the case: Delhi Police arrests suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz in major breakthrough. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

How GPS misguided two doctors to death in Kerala's Ernakulam as their car plunged into a river. Dig Deeper

‘Can reach Delhi airport in 20 mins’, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on upcoming infra projects in India. Dig Deeper

‘BJP does not need Miya votes for next 10 years’, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Dig Deeper

India News

President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tributes at Rajghat on 154th Gandhi Jayanti. Dig Deeper

Low pressure over West Bengal to bring widespread rain over east India including Jharkhand and Bihar. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ISRO begins preparation for India’s 2nd mission to Mars, nine years after it created history by successfully placing a rocket on orbit around the red planet. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Mexican church roof collapses during Sunday mass killing 9, about 30 missing. Dig Deeper

Donald Trump to appear in court today in civil fraud trial: ‘Fight for my name’. Dig Deeper

Multiple economic risks loom, raising concerns of a possible US recession in the near future. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Indian table tennis players Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, who made history by securing India's first-ever women's doubles table tennis medal at the Asian Games, clinching a bronze by defeating world champions from China, came tantalizingly close to reaching the final. In a thrilling semi-final match against North Korean duo Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak, the Mukherjees narrowly missed out on securing a place in the gold medal match, with North Korea winning 4-3 in a closely contested match. Despite the loss, their achievement at the Asian Games is considered a landmark moment for Indian table tennis, as they overcame strong opponents and have the potential to usher in a golden era for the sport in the country. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comedy film "Fukrey 3," starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha, has been performing well at the Indian box office. On Sunday, the film recorded its highest day-wise collection, earning ₹15.18 crore nett in India. After opening at ₹8.82 crore on Thursday, the film has continued to gain momentum. With Monday being a national holiday for Gandhi Jayanti, "Fukrey 3" is expected to add another ₹12 crore to its earnings, potentially crossing the ₹50 crore mark on its fifth day. Early estimates suggest that the film is on track to achieve a total business of ₹55.48 crore in India after five days of release. Dig Deeper

Lifestlye and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in a picturesque outdoor ceremony in Murree, Pakistan. The event was attended by close friends and family, and images and videos from the wedding have been widely shared on social media. For her special day, Mahira chose an exquisite pastel white heavily embroidered lehenga set, featuring a choli with sequin embellishments, a lehenga skirt with intricate embroidery, and two dupattas—one draped on her head and the other acting as a veil. The bridal attire showcased beautiful craftsmanship and delicate detailing, making Mahira Khan a stunning bride on her wedding day. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanskriti Falor Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs....view detail