Fukrey 3 box office collection day 4: Comedy film earns 15 crore on Sunday, inches away from crossing 50 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 02, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat-starrer was released on Thursday and has minted over ₹43 crore nett so far.

Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha's comedy film Fukrey 3 has been doing well at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Fukrey 3 earned 15.18 crore nett in India on Sunday. This is the film's highest day-wise collection, so far, after it opened at 8.82 crore on Thursday. Also read: Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3

Fukrey 3 brings back the original cast after six years.
Fukrey 3 box office collection in India

As per the portal, Fukrey 3 could earn another 12 crore on Monday, which is a national holiday for Gandhi Jayanti. The film, which has so far earned 43 crore nett in four days could cross the 50 crore mark with its day 5 earnings on Monday.

The portal said that as per early estimates, Fukrey 3 is expected to do business of 55.48 crore in India after five days. Fukrey 3 minted 7.81 crore nett on day 2, Friday. The film saw a 49.42 percent increase in business on day 3, earning 11.67 crore nett on Saturday in India.

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 was released on September 28 and received mixed to positive reviews from fans and critics. Fukrey 3 picks up from where Part two ended. Fukrey was released in 2013 and the movie garnered much love from the audience. Fukrey Returns released in 2017.

The third installment of the movie retained the original cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma, sans Ali Fazal. Ali, who appeared in the first two instalments of the franchise, was only seen in a cameo appearance in the third instalment.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat talked about how their roles have evolved and matured in Fukrey 3. Varun had said, “You know, so we have just picked up from where we left off the last time. So it may have taken six years to get it all together. And we have lost a few years due to Covid-19 as well. But the story essentially has progressed only six months to one year. So we pretty much continue.”

