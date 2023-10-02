Gandhi Jayanti 2023: PM Modi leads wishes, pays floral tributes at Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on the occasion of 154th Gandhi Jayanti. PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary at Rajghat(Raj k Raj/Hindustan Times)

The PM also led the tributes for Mahatma Gandhi on social media saying that Gandhi's impact is “global” and “motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion”.

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is celebrated every year on October 2. The day is also celebrated as the International Day of non-violence to honour Mahatma Gandhi's values of non-violence and tolerance that he preached.