Low pressure over West Bengal to bring widespread rain over east India

A well-marked low pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal is expected to bring widespread rainfall over Jharkhand and Bihar this week. Heavy rainfall likely over east and parts of northeast India during the next three-four days. (HT photo)

A depression over east-central Arabian Sea weakened into the low pressure area over south central Maharashtra and neighbourhood. Another well-marked low pressure area is lying over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand.

“There is likely to be heavy rainfall over east and even parts of northeast India during the next three-four days due to the well marked low,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, at Skymet Weather.

The line of withdrawal of southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Gulmarg, Dharamshala, Pantnagar, Etawah, Morena, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur and Barmer.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat state during next 2-3 days,” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The depression over east-central Arabian Sea close to south Konkan coast moved nearly north-eastwards and crossed the south Konkan coast between Panjim (Goa) & Ratnagiri. It has weakened and is likely to move further north-eastwards and weaken into a low-pressure Area during the next 12 hours.

The low pressure area over southeast Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha moved north-westwards and lay over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand at the time of the forecast.

Overall, the monsoon in 2023 has been a story of swings, and as the months progressed, the variations only became more intense: 9% deficient in June, excess by 13% in July, deficient again by 36% in August and, finally in September, excess by 13%.

By October, the annual summer rain-bearing system retreats from most of the country, leaving only patchy spells of precipitation behind. But the coming month is likely to be consistent with the wild swings seen this year, with two low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea bringing in moisture over land.

