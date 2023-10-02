Kerala doctors die as car rolls into Ernakulam river in rainy weather

Kochi : Two men drowned when the car they were travelling in plunged into a river in Ernakulam district of Kerala early on Sunday morning, police officers said. The incident took place around 12.30am on Sunday near Gothuruth.

The deceased, Adwaith, 29, and Ajmal, 29, both doctors, were returning from a birthday party with three other friends, all healthcare personnel, at the time of the accident, officers said.

The driver apparently reached the area following directions on Google Maps, the officers said.

“The incident took place around 12.30am on Sunday near Gothuruth. They were returning to Kodungallur by car and were reportedly following Google Maps for directions. Mistaking the river for a waterlogged road, they drove on and the car fell into the Periyar river,” said an officer at the Vadakkekara police station.

The visibility was very low at the time due to heavy rains, the officer said, adding that there were no barricades and signboards marking the river.

Locals rushed to the spot to help rescue the occupants of the car and informed the fire service personnel and police. Three of the passengers were pulled out alive by locals and fire and rescue personnel, officers said.

They were rushed to the nearest hospital and discharged after first aid, officers said.

The deceased doctors worked in the emergency ward at the AR Super Speciality Hospital in Kodungallur. Police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and conducted inquest proceedings.