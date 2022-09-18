Afternoon brief: Rumours of videos of girl students shot baseless, says Chandigarh University, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Baseless': Chandigarh University claims accused shared her video with friend

Amid the raging controversy over the alleged leak of videos of the students of Chandigarh University, the university authorities on Sunday claimed that no such incident took place. Read more

Former SC judge expresses concern over RTI activists being framed in false cases

Expressing concern over the way the right to information (RTI) activists in Odisha were being harassed, former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur on Saturday said that counter FIRs are being lodged against RTI activists in the state who are at the receiving end of physical threats and violence while no action is being taken on the original FIRs of the activists. Read more

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Video of Rahul Gandhi helping girl wear sandal goes viral

The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 11th day on Sunday, with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders resuming the journey shortly after 6.30am. Gandhi resumed the pad yatra from Kerala's Haripad with hundreds of party workers and leaders accompanying him. Read more

Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike in Ukraine: UK

Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday. Read more

Annoyed with Alexa saying ‘OK’? Here is how to stop it

Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant technology, responds with an ‘OK’ as a standard reply for almost every command issued to her. This often becomes annoying for users who have been using the device for a long time. Here's the good news - users can stop Alexa from saying ‘OK’ by enabling the Brief Mode. Read more

Gavaskar takes dig at Vengsarkar, Azharuddin's T20 WC remarks with no-nonsense response: 'It can demoralise the players'

Analysis, remarks and disappointments have been a common affair which every team faces whenever the squad is announced for a series or a big multi-nation tournament like the T20 World Cup. Read more

Brahmastra box office day 9 collection: Film shows 50% growth; beats The Kashmir Files to be no 1 Hindi release in 2022

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is officially back on track. After four successive days, where the film’s domestic box office collections showed big drops, the film has picked up again in its second weekend. Read more

Can you find three loaves of bread hidden among Corgi dogs in this brain teaser?

Queen Elizabeth II and her love for the Corgi dogs is well known to the world. Thus in a heartfelt tribute to the longest-serving monarch of Britain, a Hungarian artist created a brain teaser and posted it through his social media handle, challenging the users to spot three loaves of bread among Corgi dogs. Read more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV review: Drives clean, plays dirty, stands tall

Once upon a time, Maruti Suzuki seemed quite content and satisfied in ruling the Indian car market through its offerings in the small, compact and hatchback segments. Read more

