Afternoon brief: Congress Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson resigns and all the latest news

'Left with no other option…': Congress Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson resigns

Deepika Pushkar Nath, Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson, has resigned from the party it allegedly decided to “allow” former minister Lal Singh to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which will enter the Union territory this week. Read more

‘Erroneous and far-fetched’: Governor RN Ravi's clarification over 'Tamizhagam' row

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Wednesday clarified that it was "erroneous and far-fetched" to say that he had suggested changing the name of the state with his recent comments on "Tamizhagam". Read more

‘Not having Sarfaraz Khan in India Test squad is not only unfair but an abuse...’: Prasad to selectors

Sarfaraz Khan is not the one to give up. Yes, he was disheartened, shed tears and even put up Instagram stories of his record numbers when he was not selected for the first two Tests against Australia despite averaging more than 100 in the last three editions (including the current one) of the Ranji Trophy but he did not give up. In the first opportunity that he got after not finding his name in India's Test squad, Sarfaraz smashed a breathtaking century - his third of the season - on a difficult track against New Delhi when his team, Mumbai, was in a spot of bother. Read more

Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal fights with Aman Gupta over pitcher in promo video, says 'bakwas karoge toh...'

Shark Tank India judges Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta will be seen going after each other in the latest episode. On Wednesday, Sony Entertainment Television shared a new promo, where the two sharks were seen slamming each other as they countered one another's remarks, while speaking with an entrepreneur pitching his business proposal. While Aman called himself the 'king of Amazon' to attract the pitcher to his offer worth ₹60 lakh, Anupam said Aman 'does not know what he is talking about', when he claimed many of the tech companies that Anupam had supported 'had shut down'. Read more

Interior decor, design tips: DIY ideas to give your home a cozy winter makeover

The nip in the weather has a special flavour and it is that time of the year when everyone feels festive and lively as it is all about new beginnings with the New Year unfolding in full spring so, what better way to begin the year than to spruce up your surroundings? Social media especially Pinterest and Instagram have given a massive boost to DIY when it comes to home decor and furniture however, the Indian market continues to be dependent on professionals when it comes to renovation and back-of-the-wall tasks. Read more

