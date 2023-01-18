‘Not having Sarfaraz Khan in India Test squad is not only unfair but an abuse...’: Prasad to selectors

Sarfaraz Khan is not the one to give up. Yes, he was disheartened, shed tears and even put up Instagram stories of his record numbers when he was not selected for the first two Tests against Australia despite averaging more than 100 in the last three editions (including the current one) of the Ranji Trophy but he did not give up. In the first opportunity that he got after not finding his name in India's Test squad, Sarfaraz smashed a breathtaking century - his third of the season - on a difficult track against New Delhi when his team, Mumbai, was in a spot of bother.

That Mumbai could make 293 before being bowled out on the first day of their Group B match against traditional rivals Delhi, was largely due to the 25-year-old's 125 off 155 balls at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

After getting to his hundred, Sarfaraz leapt in the air and roared so loud that every corner of the Arun Jaitley Stadium had to take notice. He then slapped his thighs to pay tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, a late singer. The emotions were real, the energy raw.

BCCI domestic's Twitter handle shared the video with the caption: "Hundred and counting. Yet another impressive knock from Sarfaraz Khan..."

The post went viral instantly but it also attracted criticism for ignoring the right-hander from the Test side. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad used strong words to remind the selectors about Sarfaraz. He said Sarfaraz's non-selection is "an abuse to domestic cricket".

"Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn’t matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs," Prasad tweeted slamming the reports against Sarafarz's fitness.

Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket,almost as if this platform doesn’t matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs https://t.co/kenO5uOlSp — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 17, 2023

In the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, Sarfaraz has amassed 1,910 runs in just 12 games, averaging 136.42. He scored seven centuries in 18 innings, and also made 11 fifties.

Since 2019, the Mumbai batter has scored 2,289 runs in 22 innings at an average of 134.64 with nine hundreds, five fifties, two double hundreds and a triple ton.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON