‘Erroneous and far-fetched’: Governor RN Ravi's clarification over 'Tamizhagam' row

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Wednesday clarified that it was "erroneous and far-fetched" to say that he had suggested changing the name of the state with his recent comments on "Tamizhagam".

While addressing a programme felicitating organisers and volunteers of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, held at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on January 4, Ravi allegedly remarked that the word ‘Tamizhagam’ was a more appropriate term for Tamil Nadu.

The governor was criticised for using a name other than the one approved by the Constitution. Both words find mentioned in Tamil literature, but Tamil Nadu is being accepted and Tamizhagam is opposed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ravi said: “In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to facilitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam'. In those days, there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in a historical, cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a more appropriate expression'.”

An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is "erroneous and far-fetched," he added.

"Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving a clarification to put an end to it," Ravi further said.

At Raj Bhavan, Ravi had said, “Here in Tamil Nadu, a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no. It has become a habit. So many theses have been written – all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail.”

“Thamizhagam would be a more appropriate word to call it,” he said.

Both Tamizhagam and Tamil Nadu roughly mean, 'The land of Tamils.'

According to a press release by Raj Bhavan, he also said, “There has been regressive politics with the wrong habit of refusing everything that benefits all sections of people including academicians blindly for their own interests, claiming that the state is not integrally part of India.”

