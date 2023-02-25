Afternoon brief: Congress to propose legislation to tackle hate crimes, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Selja Kumari, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress to propose legislation against hate crime, religious discrimination

To tackle the menace of growing hate crimes in the country, Congress said that it will likely propose legislation. Congress is holding its 85th plenary party session at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Read more

Need course correction now to keep 1.5 degree C alive: UN Climate chief

Observing that the goal is not lost yet, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary Simon Stiell on Friday said that there is a need for course correction to keep the 1.5 degrees Celcius goal alive. Read more

Signs that you are healing: Therapist explains

Healing is necessary in life in order to start looking forward, than letting our past traumas define us. Be it due to a trauma or a situation that led to damage, healing can be a long process that requires a lot of self-love, compromises, letting go, and most importantly, learning to prioritise ourselves and our happiness before anything else. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asha Parekh: 'Rajesh Khanna had inferiority complex when we shot Baharo Ke Sapne'

Asha Parekh has said that Rajesh Khanna perhaps suffered from inferiority complex when they shot together for the 1967 film Baharon Ke Sapne that was directed by Nasir Hussain. Read more

Man uses ChatGPT to challenge airport car fine. Here's what happened next

A UK resident used AI bot ChatGPT to write a response challenging the £100 car park fee levied by National Car Parks (NCP) when he dropped his colleague at Gatwick Airport last November. Read more

'All I can say is...': Harmanpreet Kaur pens emotional note for India fans after T20 World Cup heartbreak

India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign ended up being a case of so close yet so far with them falling just short in the semi-final against the mighty Australia. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail